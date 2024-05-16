Chargers take no prisoners with Chiefs, Harrison Butker, Taylor Swift in schedule release
The Los Angeles Chargers have a reputation for nailing their schedule release video and they did it again in 2024.
The Sims-themed video was a follow up on last year's epic anime homage and it certainly lived up to expectations by taking brutal shots at every team available.
They even roasted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for comments he made just a couple of days before NFL schedule release night.
Butker came under fire for comments he made as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College. In addition to disparaging Pride month, he told the female graduates that they had been told "diabolical lies."
"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker said, later calling "homemaker" one of the most important titles for a woman.
So, the Chargers put him in the kitchen.
Taylor Swift's jet made a cameo in Chargers' schedule video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, made an appearance in the schedule release video as well. So did her jet, referencing the controversy about her massive carbon footprint.
It's safe to say the Chargers social media team takes no prisoners. They should get an automatic invite to the next NFL-centric roast. Imagine what they could have done to Tom Brady in his Netflix special.
The Chargers will play the Chiefs twice in 2024, first in Los Angeles in Week 4 and then in Kansas City in Week 14.
Los Angeles is on a five-game losing streak to the Chiefs, so they'll need to back up this talk in-season for the jabs to truly hit. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will look to spice up the one-sided rivalry in 2024 and beyond.