Chargers teammate's take proves exactly why Justin Herbert played vs Steelers
By Lior Lampert
Undeniably, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is among the grittiest players in the NFL.
Time and again, Herbert gets battered and bruised, though he continues to play through his ailments. In Week 3, it'll be more of the same for the young signal-caller as he battles through a high-ankle sprain.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Herbert will start for Los Angeles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, barring any setbacks. As the Chargers star gunslinger guts out a performance in a hostile environment against a stout defense, he's garnered the respect of his peers.
By the sound of Charger wide receiver Quentin Johnston's pregame interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, Herbert's teammates appreciate persistence and resolve.
Wolfson began their conversation by asking Johnston who he anticipated being on the receiving end of passes from on Sunday. Without hesitation, the 2023 first-round pick replied: "Justin [Herbert] ... for sure."
"[Herbert's] a fighter -- that's the type of guy he is," Johnston stated. "Even if it's something with his ankle, something with his anything, he's still going to try to push to play."
Johnston gave Wolfson the inside scoop, and his faith in Herbert is apparent. While Los Angeles' franchise quarterback typically isn't regarded as a vocal leader, he does so by example. His actions speak louder than words, and his squad follows suit.
Since 2021, Herbert has sustained multiple injuries that have limited him to 49 of 68 possible regular-season games. With broken ribs, a torn labrum, two fractured fingers, plantar fascia and now a high-ankle sprain, he's constantly hurt. His ability to power through the pain often is a testament to his character, commitment to being out there with his squad and physical gifts.
Taylor Heinicke will likely enter the contest for the Chargers if Herbert has any issues with the ankle against the Steelers (or moving forward). Los Angeles acquired the veteran journeyman from the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional sixth-round pick this offseason.