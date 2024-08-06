Pot, meet kettle: Charles Barkley criticizes Joel Embiid's conditioning
By Kyle Delaney
Charles Barkley joined Paul George on Podcast P and had some ironic advice for Paul George's new teammate, Joel Embiid. And no, it's not golf swing-related. Rather, it involves Joel Embiid's conditioning.
It's no secret that Joel Embiid has struggled during the Olympics this summer. With 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, his averages during the group phase of play are far from impressive. His minus-0.5 plus-minus is the second lowest on the team next to Tyrese Haliburton. Overall, it hasn't been great for Joel and Barkley did not hesitate to call this out.
"I hope this is a wake-up for Joel, this Olympic experience. He has not played well, and I’m hoping he’s like, yo, man, I got to get in better shape. Because me, personally, I think that’s one of the reasons he’s always injured. I don’t think he’s in good enough shape."
Since Joel's career started, he's battled injuries. He missed his first two NBA seasons for this reason. This past 2023-24 season was no different, as Embiid only played in 39 regular season games, the second-lowest total in his professional career. Barkley hopes that this will be a wake-up call for Embiid, and he even warned that, "If Joel don't do his thing, the Sixers are not going to win."
Now, this is ironic since Barkley himself was the victim of relentless criticism about his weight, especially during his time in Philly. Barkley's Basketball-Reference page literally lists 15 nicknames, most of which mock him for his size. These nicknames include: The Incredible Bulk, The Prince of Pizza, The Round Mound of Rebound, and Food World. Really? Food World? The list goes on, and obviously, it was a very different time in the world of sports media. However, there is a possibility that this call-out is coming from a place of love.
Charles Barkley credits Moses Malone for having the biggest influence on his basketball career. Malone motivated Barkley to get his body right during his playing days. While it didn't get him a ring, it put him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice, once for his individual career and once for being a member of the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team." So maybe this isn't Barkley taking a shot at Embiid. Perhaps Barkley just wants to be to Embiid what Moses Malone was to him.
With all the additions the Philadelphia 76ers made this summer, bringing in Paul George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson, Embiid won't have to do nearly as much heavy lifting during the regular season. The 76ers have the potential to be a true contender, but it all depends on Embiid's health. For the sake of 76ers fans, (and Nick Nurse's cardiologist) hopefully Embiid heeds Chuck's advice. Otherwise, Philly is in for another early season exit.