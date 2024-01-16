Charles Barkley gives harshest rebuke yet of 'disgraceful' Bulls fans
Charles Barkley didn't hold back when talking about the Chicago Bulls and the pathetic booing directed towards the late Jerry Krause with his wife, Thelma Krause, in attendance.
The best thing about Charles Barkley? He calls it like he sees it, and his thoughts on Chicago Bulls fans booing the late Jerry Krause is no exception.
Bulls fans booed the late Jerry Krause, during the first Ring of Honor ceremony, and his wife Thelma, attending in his place, was seen in tears, shock, and embarrassment, none of which she deserved. Bulls fans may have a right to be mad at Jerry Krause for whatever reason, but the Ring of Honor ceremony was not the right time and place.
Charles Barkley went off on Bulls fans for their treatment of Thelma Krause
In case those fans were too preoccupied with themselves, do they not realize that the Bulls have more championships in an eight-year span than any of the other Chicago franchises? Do they not realize what Jerry Krause did to actually build that group up?
Granted, his ego may have gotten in the way and ultimately led to the downfall of the team, but if anyone really deserves the blame for the downfall, that would happen to be Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner who had a large hand in this mess and the whole scandal of 1994 in Major League Baseball. Reisndorf deserves more blame than Krause.
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman weren't there, so you knew that the ceremony was not worth watching, to begin with, but to have Thelma Krause treated the way she was is unacceptable, and kudos to the Chuckster for calling it out.