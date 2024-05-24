Charles Barkley, Inside the NBA crew could have a future beyond TNT
The NBA world continues to have a bittersweet feeling about the league potentially going back to NBC Sports instead of re-upping with TNT Sports. But Charles Barkley is trying his best to keep the crew going.
Barkley told the Dan Patrick Show that he has "talked to the guys about everybody signing with my production company" and I would love to do that if we lose it."
This comes as Warner Brothers/TNT Sports seem unlikely to keep the NBA television media rights over bad blood between Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Inside the NBA been a popular pregame, halftime, and postgame production for fans around the league for the last decade.
The group only has one year left of televising the Inside the NBA as the TNT sports NBA TV deal ends after next season. Barkley currently owns and manages the Fine Line production company. Signing the rest of the Inside The NBA gang could be a way to keep their famous presentation together under a different banner.
Charles Barkley looks to keep Inside the NBA alive
Honestly, this is a major win for anyone who loves watching basketball. Yes, Barkley, Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie Johnson don't necessarily offer ground-breaking analysis but the group entertains. As Amazon Sports gets into the NBA streaming game, the company could end up offering the Inside the NBA crew a deal that allows them to offer the same kind of commentary on the streamer.
Yes for copyright reasons, the crew would have to change the name of the broadcast and certain segments but the group could keep the same chemistry that they had under a different banner. Whatever ends up happening with Warner Brothers' loss of the NBA rights, it's possible that this might not be the end for the Inside the NBA crew.