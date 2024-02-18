Charles Barkley says quiet part out loud to Draymond Green about Warriors Finals chances
Charles Barkley didn't hold back on Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors' chances of reaching the NBA Finals this season.
By Lior Lampert
As future Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend Draymond Green approaches the tail end of his NBA career, he has begun to prepare for his life after basketball, seemingly with an eye toward the media landscape.
Between his podcast The Draymond Green Show (which recently signed a multi-year contract extension with The Volume) and his appearances on TNT’s NBA broadcast as an analyst over the years, Green has shown he has a knack for public speaking and talking hoops.
With Green not featured in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend as a player, TNT Sports took the opportunity to announce him as a part of an alternate telecast crew, alongside Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley and Taylor Rooks.
Green and Barkley are both outspoken individuals who are not afraid to say what’s on their minds, and the latter wasted no time proving that yesterday during their time on set together.
Charles Barkley puts Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors on blast
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has found ways to keep himself busy on a weekend that is supposed to be a break for players across the league.
Not only did he participate in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but he made his debut as an analyst yesterday with Green and Barkley by his side and will be playing in the All-Star Game tonight.
During his time with Green, Barkley, and the TNT crew, Brown discussed the 2022 NBA Finals, where he and the Celtics played against the Warriors.
Brown praised Green for his intensity and tenacity during the finals matchup, saying that the latter caught the former and his team off-guard in their previous matchup, but they will be prepared to match the energy “this time,” suggesting a potential rematch down the road.
Barkley quickly chimed in to pour cold water on Brown’s comments.
“He won’t be there,” Barkley said of Green and his team’s chances of reaching the NBA Finals this season.
“Wow! You’re one to talk,” Green replied.
Sitting at 27-26 and 10th place in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors would not be in the playoffs if the regular season ended today. So, Brown may be jumping the gun.
Winners of eight of their last 10 games before entering the All-Star break, Golden State is finding their stride at the right time, but they have a ways to go before reaching their ultimate goal and if Brown wants a shot at redemption.
Barkley was saying what everyone was thinking, only he said it out loud and to Green’s face.