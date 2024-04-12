Charles Barkley trolls Knicks fans with dramatic first-round playoff prediction
The playoffs are fast approaching and Charles Barkley has a bold prediction for the Knicks playoff run.
Despite the New York Knicks being well on their way to a top-three seed, Charles Barkley sees an early exit for the Knicks. As noted by New York Basketball on X, Charles Barkley thinks that the Indiana Pacers will be able to beat the New York if the two squads end up playing in the first round.
As it stands, the New York Knicks are slated to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the 3-6 seed matchup. While there is a chance that this series can take place, Indiana still has a chance of landing themselves in the Play-In Tournament if they are unable to sweep their last two games. The Knicks could also end up moving up to the two-seed by winning out and having the Milwaukee Bucks lose their two remaining games.
Even though, the Bucks were able to beat the Celtics without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the franchise still has two more games against two very tough teams with both of them having things to play for. While things can change in the East, there is a good possibility that the Knicks face off against the Pacers. Will Barkley's prediction ring too if the two teams face off in the playoffs?
Is New York doomed to lose against Indiana if they face off in the playoffs?
While the Pacers have won the regular season series 2-1, New York is not doomed at all when if they have to play Indiana in a seven-game series. By every measure, the Knicks would have the best player in the series as Jalen Brunson has looked like a second or first-team All-NBA star this season.
Even though Indiana has a talented duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the franchise just doesn't have enough firepower to keep up with a talented and veteran-led New York squad. The Knicks also have a defender in OG Aunonby who could possibly take one star out of the game on the offensive side of the ball.
Finally, New York is better equipped with Bojan Bogdanovic, Miles Mcbride, and Mitchell Robinson coming off the bench than Indiana is with their reserves. While the Pacers have a shot to win this hypothetical series, the Knicks should be considered the favorites if the two face off in the playoffs. Indiana could pull off the upset but Charles Barkley is more likely to end up looking foolish with this one.