Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line this week at Colonial for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

By Cody Williams

Charles Schwab Challenge
Charles Schwab Challenge / Tim Heitman/GettyImages
The golf continued on Saturday and Sunday at Colonial for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge but it was with heavy hearts all around the sport and on the PGA Tour. This year's Sony Open winner and PGA Tour member Grayson Murray tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday at just 30 years old, the tour announced, after withdrawing from the tournament on Friday due to an illness with only two holes left to play.

It was the Murray family's wishes to continue the tournament, so PGA Tour Commissioner honored those wishes and the play continued. And Saturday on the golf course was eventful. Davis Riley, the 36-hole leader, stayed in front of the pack with another solid 4-under round. However, the horses nipping at his heels got a bit scarier as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired off a ridiculous round of 7-under to vault into solo second place, four back of Riley.

Meanwhile, Pierceson Coody, Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton and Tony Finau came into Sunday like sharks in the water hoping Riley might fall back in the final round.

And while it might all seem a bit silly given the sudden severity and weight of the weekend at Colonial, all of these golfers are still vying for a payday. But what does the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution look like and how much prize money is on the line? Let's take a look at a full breakdown of this year's purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will receive $1.638 million in prize money for the victory at Colonial. The purse for this week's tournament is set at $9.1 million. Both totals are a slight increase from what we saw from this event in 2023 with a $400,000 increase in the total purse and a little more than a $70,000 increase in the winner's share of the prize money as well.

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money

Winner

$1.638 million

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,476

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

66th

$19,383

67th

$19,201

68th

$19,019

69th

$18,837

70th

$18,655

71st

$18,473

That's where the money is heading. We're not going to belabor that point during a somber weekend for golf.

Rest in peace, Grayson Murray.

