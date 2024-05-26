Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The golf continued on Saturday and Sunday at Colonial for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge but it was with heavy hearts all around the sport and on the PGA Tour. This year's Sony Open winner and PGA Tour member Grayson Murray tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday at just 30 years old, the tour announced, after withdrawing from the tournament on Friday due to an illness with only two holes left to play.
It was the Murray family's wishes to continue the tournament, so PGA Tour Commissioner honored those wishes and the play continued. And Saturday on the golf course was eventful. Davis Riley, the 36-hole leader, stayed in front of the pack with another solid 4-under round. However, the horses nipping at his heels got a bit scarier as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired off a ridiculous round of 7-under to vault into solo second place, four back of Riley.
Meanwhile, Pierceson Coody, Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton and Tony Finau came into Sunday like sharks in the water hoping Riley might fall back in the final round.
And while it might all seem a bit silly given the sudden severity and weight of the weekend at Colonial, all of these golfers are still vying for a payday. But what does the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution look like and how much prize money is on the line? Let's take a look at a full breakdown of this year's purse.
Charles Schwab Challenge purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will receive $1.638 million in prize money for the victory at Colonial. The purse for this week's tournament is set at $9.1 million. Both totals are a slight increase from what we saw from this event in 2023 with a $400,000 increase in the total purse and a little more than a $70,000 increase in the winner's share of the prize money as well.
Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money
Winner
$1.638 million
2nd
$991,900
3rd
$627,900
4th
$445,900
5th
$373,100
6th
$329,875
7th
$307,125
8th
$284,375
9th
$266,175
10th
$247,975
11th
$229,775
12th
$211,575
13th
$193,375
14th
$175,175
15th
$166,075
16th
$156,975
17th
$147,875
18th
$138,775
19th
$129,675
20th
$120,575
21st
$111,475
22nd
$102,375
23rd
$95,095
24th
$87,815
25th
$80,535
26th
$73,255
27th
$70,525
28th
$67,795
29th
$65,065
30th
$62,335
31st
$59,605
32nd
$56,875
33rd
$54,145
34th
$51,870
35th
$49,595
36th
$47,320
37th
$45,045
38th
$43,225
39th
$41,405
40th
$39,585
41st
$37,765
42nd
$35,945
43rd
$34,125
44th
$32,305
45th
$30,485
46th
$28,665
47th
$26,845
48th
$25,389
49th
$24,115
50th
$23,387
51st
$22,841
52nd
$22,295
53rd
$21,931
54th
$21,476
55th
$21,385
56th
$21,203
57th
$21,021
58th
$20,839
59th
$20,657
60th
$20,475
61st
$20,293
62nd
$20,111
63rd
$19,929
64th
$19,747
65th
$19,565
66th
$19,383
67th
$19,201
68th
$19,019
69th
$18,837
70th
$18,655
71st
$18,473
That's where the money is heading. We're not going to belabor that point during a somber weekend for golf.
Rest in peace, Grayson Murray.