Poor Charlie Morton forced to bite his tongue after another massive Braves letdown
By Mark Powell
Charlie Morton gave up three first-inning runs, putting the Braves behind the eight ball in a game they really couldn't afford to lose. Atlanta entered the night two games behind the New York Mets for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
This weekend offers a unique opportunity for Atlanta, however, as the Mets face the NL East-leading Phillies and the Braves test is much easier against the Miami Marlins. While the Braves still have a series left against the New York Mets, cutting the deficit down to a single game prior to that must-win, three-game set would deflate some of the pressure on Brian Snitker and co. Despite their injuries, the Braves have one of the most-talented rosters in the National League. Missing the playoffs is not an option, but they are staring down the barrel.
Morton has been around long enough to know his team is lacking confidence. Basing the lineup, at this stage, would not be well-received. The Braves have just eight games left, and Morton fell on the sword as a result.
“When you give up three runs in the first, it is a momentum killer. I’ve never questioned this group, I’ve never doubted this group and I won’t start doing that," Morton said.
Charlie Morton said all the right things after a rough Braves loss to the Marlins
While the Braves fought back all game long, they managed just three runs. Atlanta had night hits on the game, and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. That in particular has been an issue for the Braves all season long. Lone RBIs for Orlando Arcia, Ramon Laureano and Jorge Soler were the highlights of the night for Atlanta against a Marlins team with very little to play for.
Just a few days ago, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Phillies were offended the Braves made 'excuses' after losing to Philadelphia in the postseason for two straight seasons. Following Atlanta's loss on Friday paired with a Phillies win, they were officially eliminated from NL East contention.
The Braves only route forward is the NL Wild Card. Atlanta lucked out on Friday, as the Mets never had a chance against a Phillies team on a mission to pop some champagne. However, another off night on Atlanta's end could result in an insurmountable Mets advantage this late in the season.