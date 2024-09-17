Charlotte restaurant continues to taunt David Tepper, Panther ineptitude
By Austin Owens
The Carolina Panthers have become the laughing stock of not only the National Football League but of all professional sports.
Since the 2015 Super Bowl run that fell up short to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, the Panthers are an astonishingly bad 63-86 with most of those losses in recent history. In fact, Carolina only won two games a season ago.
At this point, the Panthers fanbase can't take much more and understandably so. Some blame now second year quarterback Bryce Young for the hole Carolina has dug themselves in. Others blame coaching.
However, the majority blame the owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper. He has been called out by many, including a restaurant in Charlotte, twice.
Charlotte restaurant calls out David Tepper, again
Back in April, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in uptown Charlotte sent a message to Panthers owner David Tepper via sign ahead of the NFL draft The message read, "LET THE COACH AND GM PICK."
The owner of the establishment claimed that the sign was not meant to be a personal attack on Tepper stating that his desire to win was appreciated but needed to understand his boundaries as the owner. Tepper proved his tendency to seek control by paying a visit to Dilworth Neighborhood Grille himself, seeming a little frustrated.
Since this interaction, the Panthers fanbase suffered a 2-15 season with a struggling quarterback that appeared invincible to being benched and an atrocious start to the 2024-2025 season, dropping their first two matchups by significant margins. This has given the same restaurant the urge to express their frustration yet again to David Tepper.
The sign at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille now reads "Mayfield 2-0, Darnold 2-0, Rhule 3-0, Young 0-2."
While this message may feel like it is calling for Bryce Young's benching that has ultimately took place, it's more about David Tepper's decision making. The Panthers over the last few seasons have had Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold under center. Neither was able to have success. Matt Rhule was Carolina's head coach for a brief stint. None of them had success under Tepper's vision.
In 2024 with all of them in different roles, they are off to a great start while the draft pick Tepper insisted on basically trading the entire team for could not be any worse. We will see if Tepper shows up again and tries to defend himself and if starting Andy Dalton Week 3 actually makes a difference for the lowly Carolina Panthers.