Chas McCormick vents about Astros frustration as Houston flames out
The Houston Astros are starting to fumble the season away. Many players, including Chas McCormick, are getting frustrated, causing them to vent about recent bad performances.
The Houston Astros have been struggling recently, clear to see based on player attitudes, including Astros centerfielder Chas McCormick, who expressed his opinion Saturday night.
Recently, McCormick said, “It’s been weird. It’s been frustrating. I’ve never been in this position before. Every team that’s come to play us, they want to beat us badly, and we just don’t want it enough right now.” He added, “We got seven games left. If we can capitalize and win tomorrow, it would be huge,” according to reporter Adam Spolane.
The Astros are currently still in a playoff run, but in the last 30 games, they’ve only gone 15-15. In the last 10 games, it shows their struggle perfectly with a record of 3-7.
The Astros currently hold a record of 85-70, but they stand in the third wild-card spot in a tight race with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, with one of them getting eliminated.
With only seven games remaining, if they continue to struggle, they could miss the postseason this year, after winning the World Series in 2022.
The Astros could miss the postseason, causing McCormick to vent
The Astros are finishing a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, who are attempting to complete the sweep. Then they must play a three-game series versus the Seattle Mariners, who are only half a game behind in the Wild-Card race, while still having to finish the season in a three-game series versus the Diamondbacks.
The Astros are in a tight race, but according to FanGraphs, they still have a 70.8 percent chance of making the postseason, which is lower than it was projected at the start of the season due to injuries and inconsistency.
Chas McCormick is just one of the many players on the Astros showing their frustrations because they were the favorites to win the World Series, and now they might not even make the postseason.