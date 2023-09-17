Chase Claypool gets his final chance to prove something to the Bears on a short leash
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will be active this week, but he'll be on a short leash for good reason.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting a second chance, although it's questionable whether he deserves one in the first place. Claypool's effort level has been in question even since his Pittsburgh days. While the Notre Dame product has the body type of an elite wide receiver, he often fails to perform in such a manner.
After instant replay showcased a stunning lack of effort last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said all the right things during practice this week. The team hasn't given up on Claypool, especially considering they invested an early second-round pick in him via trade. However, the same cannot be said for Claypool, who routinely has given up on his Bears teammates.
Chicago Bears running out of patience with Chase Claypool
Chicago wants Justin Fields to 'air it out' this week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Claypool is expected to play a role in that. D.J. Moore and several other Bears teammates reportedly called out Claypool on the sidelines and after last Sunday's contest against Green Bay.
"We addressed it on the sideline. Chase knew during the game his effort wasn’t good enough to help us win...He will be ready to go and ready for his assignments," Moore said.
Chicago doesn't have a ton of options at wide receiver, with Moore, Claypool and Darnell Mooney taking up most the targets alongside tight end Cole Kmet. If Claypool cannot get his act together, it would represent a major failure by the front office to provide Fields with another elite-level weapon, something he will need as the Ohio State product continues to develop as a passer. Claypool specifically failed to show masimum effort on some outside blocking assignments. Considering his large frame, that has to be better.
"You all saw the plays that ... and again, the perimeter blocking needed to improve for all of us," Eberflus said. "And we're gonna get that, work hard to get that done."
Hopefully for the Bears sake, Claypool got the message.