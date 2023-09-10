Did Chase Claypool call out the Steelers in sneaky fashion?
Former Pittsburgh Steelers, current Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool can't help but take a shot at his former team.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is a believe in the hype. Claypool is hoping to have a big season catching passes from Justin Fields. While he has an eye on the present -- a season-opening matchup against the Packers -- Claypool also can't help but look to the past for inspiration.
“When you’re more confident in the system. you play faster, make plays, feel good about it, have fun with your teammates more,” Claypool said. “Last season had ebbs and flows. I was making the best of any situation I could, trying to make plays no matter where I was on the field, looking at the positive side of things. It’s tough mentally.”
Is Claypool referring to his time with the Steelers, or the Bears? If Chase is suggesting his time in Pittsburgh was a challenge, well, ditto. Those within the organization grew frustrated with the wasted potential Claypool showed on a seemingly-weekly basis. A change of scenery could help matters.
“I just think that at some point, the perspective on me, at some point, was like, ‘Oh, he’s not a red-zone threat,’ for some reason. Or, ‘He’s not a deep-ball threat,’ for some reason,” Claypool said. “I’m not sure why that happened. I started getting formationed away from those things.”
Did Chase Claypool take a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Claypool does seem to insinuate that he was misused in Pittsburgh, which would be a vague shot at the offensive play-calling the coaching staff. However, he's far from the first receiver the Steelers have let walk out the door, and the majority of those big names did not return to their Pittsburgh heights.
Chicago's talented receiving corps should help Justin Fields make a leap this season with the Bears. Much of that production is not just on Claypool's shoulders, which is for the best. Along with D.J. Moore, the Bears ought to compete in the NFC North in 2023.