Chase Young injury details are nightmare for Saints, but contract is security blanket
New Orleans Saints fans have more bad news about defensive end Chase Young less than a week after he signed with the team.
By Kinnu Singh
When defensive end Chase Young first signed with the New Orleans Saints, the deal was reported as a fully guaranteed contract worth $13 million. The one-year deal was seen as a good signing with potential upside for both parties. Since then, details have trickled out and painted a grimmer picture for the New Orleans defensive end.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Young was expected to miss a part of training camp after undergoing a neck procedure. According to Schefter, the Saints were among several teams that were aware of Young's neck injury and still felt comfortable signing him.
Recent details regarding Young's injury and contract suggest that teams may have been more concerned than originally thought.
Injury and contract details cause concern for Saints DE Chase Young
Scans on Young's neck made it difficult to find a team that wanted to sign him, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Most teams did not clear him on his physical.
The condition was initially found after Young suffered a stinger during the first preseason game in 2023. The injury was expected to keep him sidelined for the first three weeks of the season, but Young returned to the field after missing the season opener. He had plenty of incentive to not miss time on the field, as he was playing on the final year of his rookie contract.
The neck condition played a factor in his value on the trade market in October as well. The San Francisco 49ers eventually acquired Young, and he did not miss a game for the remainder of the 2023 season and finished with 7.5 sacks.
Young's deal includes $7.9 million in per-game roster bonuses, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. While Young is guaranteed $5 million, the $7.9 million roster bonus will be dependent on whether or not he's on the active roster on game day.
"The idea in doing the 1-year deal with the Saints ... was to allow for Young to get locked in with a team, go through the 3-5 month rehab from surgery, and have a chance to make the money back," Breer said.
Young entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and met his high expectations with 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. Young was named the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while earning a Pro Bowl nod.
The budding star appeared in just 12 games over the next two years due to a torn ACL ligament and a ruptured patellar tendon. Young was traded to the 49ers in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract. Throughout the season, Young struggled to perform consistently and faced heavy criticism for his effort and poor run discipline. He struggled in the Niners' NFC Championship Game victory against the Detroit Lions, but he responded with a better performance in Super Bowl LVIII.
While Young's poor 2023 campaign and injury history may sour some fans, he has incredible upside. He's only 24 years old and has room to develop. As for the injury, he has plenty of incentive to return to the field and play well considering the short-term nature of his deal. Young could prove to be a value signing for a New Orleans team that didn't have much salary cap space to pursue more coveted free agents.