Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Considering the amount of money spent on Chelsea's roster, they should be at least in the Champions League places if not challenging for the Premier League title. However, given how poor their season has been, qualifying for the Europa League will give Mauricio Pochettino's side some form of success.
All Chelsea need to do is beat AFC Bournemouth and they will qualify for European soccer's second-tier competition. The Blues could even finish fifth if Tottenham Hotspur lost to Sheffield United.
A lot of credit must go to Cole Palmer this season. He took the jump of leaving Manchester City in order to play regularly and is now Chelsea's talisman. Many now think that he must start for Gareth Southgate's England side at the European Championship in Germany this summer. In 33 Premier League games this campaign, Palmer has scored 22 times and made 10 assists.
From a USMNT perspective, we could see Tyler Adams back in action against Chelsea -- whom he nearly joined from Leeds United last summer. Adams returned as a substitute for Bournemouth against Brentford in their last game -- which they lost 2-1.
Bournemouth do not have much to play for as they sit comfortably in 11th place in the Premier League. Although, a win could see them leapfrog Brighton — if the Seagulls do not beat Manchester United — into the top half of the table.
Chelsea lineup predictions
- Djordje Petrovic
- Marc Cucurella
- Benoit Badiashile
- Malo Gusto
- Trevoh Chalobah
- Moises Caicedo
- Conor Gallagher
- Mykhailo Mudryk
- Cole Palmer
- Noni Madueke
- Nicolas Jackson
AFC Bournemouth lineup predictions
- Mark Travers
- Adam Smith
- Marcos Senesi
- Lloyd Kelly
- Ilya Zabarnyi
- Antoine Semenyo
- Ryan Christie
- Lewis Cook
- Justin Kluivert
- Dango Ouattara
- Dominic Solanke
How to watch Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 19
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on the Golf Channel with a live stream on Fubo.