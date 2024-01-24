Chelsea vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch English FA Cup live
Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chelsea overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg to beat Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-final this week. However, this is not the only cup competition that the Blues could win this year, as they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday.
Cole Palmer who has been on tremendous form for Chelsea since he joined from Manchester City scored a brace against Boro. He has now scored nine goals and made seven assists in 22 games in all competitions for the Blues.
Maurico Pochettino is now at his third club in English soccer in Chelsea, having previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. However, he is yet to win a trophy in England -- his only trophies as a manager came when he was at Paris Saint-Germain.
They face an Aston Villa side who are surprisingly title contenders in the Premier League. They are in fourth place and just five points off the leaders Liverpool. Chelsea are way down in ninth in the division.
Villa have also defeated Middlesbrough recently but not as emphatically as the Blues did. Matty Cash struck late on to send the Villans through to this round of the FA Cup.
Winning the Premier League may still be a bit too much for this Aston Villa side. However, they still have chances of silverware in the FA Cup and Europa Conference League this season. Unai Emery has done a very good job at Villa Park but faces the challenge of fixture congestion in the second half of the campaign.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa in the FA Cup
- Date: Friday, Jan. 26
- Start Time: 02:45 p.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN.