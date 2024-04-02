Chelsea vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chelsea and Manchester United used to be a title-defining match in the Premier League. However, now it is nothing more than a team chasing European soccer against a mid-table side. United are sixth in the division, so should be on course for at least a place in the Europa League. However, Chelsea are way down in 11th place.
Last time out, the Blues could only draw 2-2 with Burnely who were down to 10 men. Cole Palmer got both of Chelsea's goals and he is the one bright spark for the side. In the Premier League this season he has scored 13 goals and made eight assists in 25 matches. If it was not for Palmer, they may even be in a relegation battle this campaign.
United could also only draw in their last Premier League game. Eric ten Hag's side drew 1-1 with Brentford with both goals coming in added time. Mason Mount had thought he had won it for the Red Devils before Kristoffer Ajer scored in the 99th minute.
Mount has struggled with a calf injury this season, so it is a positive that he got his first goal for United last weekend. The former Chelsea man will be hoping he can kick on from this when he returns to his former club this week. Players often score against their previous clubs, so do not be surprised if he gets on the scoresheet again on Thursday.
Mount has 36 caps for England but it might be too little too late for a place in Gareth Southgate's side at the European Championship this summer.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 4
- Start Time: 03:15 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.