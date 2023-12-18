Chelsea vs. Newcastle United live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Chelsea play Newcastle United in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chelsea and Newcastle United both won in the Premier League on the weekend and they face off in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup this week.
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson. Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic made his debut in goal for the Blues and kept a clean sheet.
Newcastle United also had a former MLS player star for them as ex-Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron scored in their 3-0 win over Fulham. Their other goals came from 17-year-old Lewis Miley and Dan Burn.
Eddie Howe's side are now sixth in the Premier League but Chelsea are still down in tenth position. The Blues did not have any European soccer this season and Newcastle are now out of Europe having finished bottom of their Champions League group.
The EFL Cup is a chance for both clubs to earn silverware this season. The Magpies made it all the way to the final last year but lost to Manchester United at Wembley. Howe's side will be looking to go one better this campaign.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle United in the EFL Cup
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.