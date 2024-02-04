Chelsea supporters perfectly sum up abysmal Wolves loss with NSFW chant
Chelsea lost 4-2 to Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League and their fans could do nothing but make fun of themselves when responding to their opposing supporters' taunts.
Chelsea were embarrassed by Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League as the Blues lost 4-2 in front of their own supporters.
It looked optimistic for Mauricio Pochettino's side when Cole Palmer gave them an early lead. However, the tide soon turned at Stamford Bridge. Matheus Cunha struck at hat-trick for Wolves, whilst Axe Disasi deflected the ball into the back of his own net. Thiago Silva got a late consolation goal for Chelsea.
The result means that Wolves leapfrog Chelsea into tenth place in the Premier League. It is embarassing for the Blues that they are now in the bottom half of the division after 23 league games this season.
Wolves fans were obviously ecstatic about the result and began to chant "You're f**king s**t!" at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea fans responded by chanting "We're f**king s**t!"
Credit must go to the Chelsea fans for their ability to laugh at themselves. However, it must be humbling for the two-time Champions League winners to see have a side performing so badly this season.
Should Chelsea sack Mauricio Pochettino?
Pochettino looked like a good appointment at the start of the season but many fans are now calling for him to be sacked. It could be time for Jose Mourinho -who was recently shown the door by AS Roma- to return to Stamford Bridge for a third time.
Despite their poor form in the Premier League this season, Pochettino's side have down well in the cup competitions. They will play Liverpool in the EFL Cup final later this month and they are still in the FA Cup. They face a replay against Aston Villa next week.
It is looking increasingly unlikely that Chelsea will be able to qualify for Europe via the Premier League this season. Winning the EFL Cup would ensure qualification to the Europa Conference League. However, this would be a poor return for a club that has spent over €1 billion on transfers since Todd Boehly took over at the club.