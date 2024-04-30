Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this week.
Tottenham Hotspur still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season. They are currently fifth in the Premier League and seven points off Aston Villa who are fourth. However, Spurs do have two games in hand on the team from Birmingham.
Ange Postecoglou's side go into this London derby with Chelsea on the back of losing 3-2 to bitter rivals Arsenal in their last game. The Gunners were three goals up at half time but goals from Christian Romero and Son Heung-min made the scoreline look more respectable.
Son has continued his fantastic form this season despite his team losing their talisman Harry Kane -- with whom the South Korean had a great relationship. Son has still managed to score 16 goals and make nine assists in 30 Premier League games this campaign.
Spurs' opposition this week is Chelsea who have underperformed despite spending big on their roster. In order for the Blues to balance their books they may have to sell their captain Conor Gallagher to Tottenham this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently ninth in the Premier League. They have a slim chance of qualifying for the Europa League / Conference League. They managed a 2-2 draw with Villa last weekend.
Chelsea lineup predictions
- Djordje Petrovic
- Marc Cucurella
- Benoit Badiashile
- Thiago Silva
- Trevoh Chalobah
- Moises Caicedo
- Conor Gallagher
- Mykhailo Mudryk
- Cole Palmer
- Noni Madueke
- Nicolas Jackson
Tottenham Hotspur lineup predictions
- Guglielmo Vicario
- Ben Davies
- Micky van de Ven
- Cristian Romero
- Pedro Porro
- Rodrigo Bentancur
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Timo Werner
- James Maddison
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Heung-Min Son
How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham in the Premier League
- Date: Thursday, May. 2
- Start Time: 02:30 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.