Chelsea vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule preview: Watch Premier League online
A resurgent Chelsea side take on the defending champions Manchester City this weekend.
Chelsea ended Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten run in the Premier League this season on Monday night with a 4-1 victory. Spurs did go down to nine men in this game but you can only beat what is in front of you.
Nicolas Jackson also scored a hat-trick in the win over Ange Postecoglou's side. The player has had a slow start to his Chelsea career but this will be a huge confidence booster for him.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have performed well against top opposition in the league this year. They have earned draws with Liverpool and Arsenal. This weekend's match with Manchester City -who are the league leaders- will be a big test for the Argentine's side.
City also go into this game in great form. They have won their last five games in all competitions. This included a 3-0 victory over Manchester United, beating AFC Bournemouth 6-1 and a 3-0 win over BSC Young Boys this week.
Erling Haaland scored twice against Young Boys in the Champions League. The Norweigan has now found the back of the net 67 times in 70 games for City.
Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or this year but if Haaland keeps on scoring then he must surely win the award next.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: NBC
Fans can watch this Premier League match live on NBC.