Chennedy Carter's comeback season is still going
By Nick Andre
There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese is a first-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year candidate. Teresa Weatherspoon has emerged as one of the best head coaches in the WNBA in her first season. Another big story throughout the first half of the season has been the play of Chennedy Carter, who has provided a huge scoring punch for Chicago.
If there was an Award for Comeback Player of the Year, Chennedy Carter would be the unanimous winner. After spending one season away from the WNBA, the Sky took a chance on Carter and believed in her talent. It’s safe to say she hasn’t disappointed as she’s delivered one spectacular moment after another.
Chennedy Carter had high expectations coming out of Texas A&M. She was an exceptional scorer with a high motor. From the moment she set foot onto the college scene, Carter made sure the world was aware of her greatness. She was by far one of the best scorers in the country and led the Aggies as a top contender in the NCAA Tournament. Carter’s college career was so impressive she became the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Carter’s rookie season started on a good note. She was a Rookie of the Year candidate for the Atlanta Dream with multiple high-scoring performances. Carter was so impressive that many believed she could be the next franchise superstar in Atlanta. Unfortunately, that narrative went out the window a year later. During the 2021 season, Carter played only 11 games before getting suspended indefinitely. Later in the off-season, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks to start a new journey.
It made sense for Chennedy Carter to play in Los Angeles. Her nickname is “Hollywood” for crying out loud. Carter could’ve been box office for the Sparks and had the potential to be the next big thing. However, things didn’t work out in Los Angeles either. The reason is head coach Derek Fisher and his poor decision-making. Carter played in 24 games and averaged a career-low 16.4 minutes per game. There were stretches where she wasn’t in the rotation and could’ve played a bigger role in the team’s success.
At this point, a dark cloud was hovering around Chennedy Carter. Did she have some responsibility for this? Possibly so. Carter missed the entire 2023 season, which led to questions regarding if she would ever play in the WNBA again.
Taking a year off was beneficial for Carter. It allowed her to appreciate her opportunities and make the most of them. During her hiatus from the WNBA, she played in Turkey and continued to prepare for her comeback. Luckily, the Sky signed Carter to a training camp contract before the 2024 season. From that point, she proved her worth.
The beauty of Carter’s play this season is that her game has matured significantly. Yes, she’s always been an exceptional scorer. However, her growth as a playmaker and a defender has been on full display all season. On offense, Carter has found great connections with bigs like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Anytime she draws an extra help defender, she shows great awareness and finds her teammates under the basket. Carter also shows her effort defensively by applying ball pressure and getting in passing lanes.
The number one word for Carter this upcoming season was trust. She needed to trust coach Witherspoon would allow her to elevate and play her brand of basketball. As a former player, Witherspoon has shown that she knows how to get the best out of her players. She has challenged Carter all season and it has been beneficial in her comeback season. Through 24 games, Carter is averaging 17.2 points on a career-high 51 percent shooting.
The game that stands out in the first half of the season is Carter’s 33 points against the Seattle Storm on July 5. The Sky were not favorites to come out on top of this contest. The Storm consisted of multiple-time All-Stars and future Hall of Famers. Luckily, that didn’t matter to Chicago. They went on the road and took care of business behind Carter’s 33 points. The contest showed Carter’s leadership and ability to put the team on her back.
The comeback season isn’t over for Chennedy Carter. As the WNBA is on its Olympic break, Carter now has time to work on her craft and prepare for the second half of the season. The Sky are currently sitting in the last playoff spot with 16 games remaining. To secure a playoff seed, the team will need Carter to continue her high-level play.