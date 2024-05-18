Chicago Bears 2024 schedule: Game by game, final record predictions
The moment that Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for is finally here. Not only do the Bears have a franchise quarterback, but they have a guy in Caleb Williams who is capable of one day leading them to a Super Bowl. He's that good.
Williams will have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league surrounding him for an up-and-coming Bears team that could easily compete for a postseason berth.
Bears fans had been waiting for the NFL schedule to finally be released so they can see when their new savior will check off several boxes. First start at home? First Packers matchup? First game against an elite quarterback on the other side? All of those questions will be answered along with game-by-game predictions for Williams and the Bears.
Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET)
Caleb Williams' NFL career will begin at Soldier Field against a pretty easy opponent. The Bears will host the rebuilding Tennessee Titans who lost Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel this offseason. Will Levis and Brian Callahan can surprise some people, but the Bears have a clear talent advantage. That, combined with the home-field advantage, should help them start the Caleb Williams era off with a comfortable win.
Prediction: Bears 30, Titans 20
Week 2: at Houston Texans (Sunday, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET)
The Bears got a generous Week 1 matchup, but it gets tougher very quickly with Williams set to play his first primetime game on the road against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Texans are a team that will surely be in the hunt not only for a playoff spot, but for back-to-back AFC South titles. Facing off against DeMeco Ryans and an improved Texans defense will be too much for Chicago to handle.
Prediction: Texans 27, Bears 16
Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Sept. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET)
This one might not be on primetime, but this matchup features two of the game's great young quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson. The Colts just barely missed the postseason in 2023 with Richardson missing most of the year, and should be in contention for a playoff spot this season. It'll be close, but the Bears get the final possession and find a way to win.
Prediction: Bears 28, Colts 24
Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Sept. 29, 1:00 p.m. ET)
They might not have Aaron Donald anymore, but the Rams are still loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua. That, with Sean McVay coaching them might be too much for this Bears defense to handle. The Bears should be able to score too, but they'll fall just short.
Prediction: Rams 35, Bears 31
Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Oct. 6, 1:00 p.m. ET)
This is the ultimate "what could have been" game for Carolina Panthers fans. They traded with the Bears to acquire the pick in which they used to select Bryce Young, and now their pick is the reason why the Bears have Caleb Williams. They'll find out just how much better Williams is than Young, and it'll happen in embarrassing fashion.
Prediction: Bears 28, Panthers 6
Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET)
The Bears will make the trip that the Jacksonville Jaguars are unfortunately all-too familiar with. It'll be a good test for this improving team against another former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence, but this will be a down week for the Bears.
Prediction: Jaguars 27, Bears 19
Week 7: Bye (Sunday, Oct. 20)
The Bears will enter the bye week with a record of 3-3, which isn't all too bad for Williams' first season. They'll have some eye-opening performances and some other clunkers. The second half of the season could be when the Bears make a run, or fall just short.
Week 8: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, Oct. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Bears will face off against No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, and will show the world that there are levels to this. Daniels can be good down the road, but Williams is one of the better quarterback prospects that we've seen in recent memory. The Bears have a better all-around roster, and the better quarterback, and are coming off a bye. This shouldn't be close.
Prediction: Bears 31, Commanders 13
Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Nov. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Another matchup against an inferior opponent follows their dominant win, and the Bears will win again. It won't be quite as dominant, but Bears fans won't have to break a sweat.
Prediction: Bears 27, Cardinals 16
Week 10: vs. New England Patriots (Sunday, Nov. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Bears got a glimpse at the No. 2 overall pick, and will soon face off against Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick from this year's draft. The Patriots should do a decent job holding the Bears offense in check even without Bill Belichick, but without much going for them on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears will win their third straight.
Prediction: Bears 20, Patriots 14
Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 17, 1:00 p.m. ET)
Finally, Williams will play his first game against an NFC North opponent, and he'll get his first test against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, even with Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers still own the Bears, and Jordan Love will make sure Bears fans know that. The win streak is ended at three, but Williams keeps the Bears in the game from start to finish.
Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 26
Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Bears will have the talent advantage no matter who is under center for the Vikings in this matchup, and that will help them avoid back-to-back losses on their home field. Caleb Williams will do just enough to defeat what could be a sneaky-good Minnesota team even without Kirk Cousins.
Prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 21
Week 13: at Detroit Lions (Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m. ET)
The Detroit Lions have lost seven straight Thanksgiving games to date, and that trend will continue with Caleb Williams getting arguably the most impressive win of his young career to date. The Bears have played them tough in recent years with Justin Fields under center, and now have the best team that they've had in a long time. They'll get the win in front of a national audience.
Prediction: Bears 30, Lions 26
Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET)
The Bears will come crashing down to earth following an emotional win on Thanksgiving. Going to Levi's Stadium after playing three straight NFC North opponents is brutal, and the Bears won't stand much of a chance, even with a couple of extra days to prepare.
Prediction: 49ers 35, Bears 13
Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings (Monday, Dec. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Sweeping the Vikings would be a nice feat for Williams to achieve in his rookie season, but he'll fall just short and lose back-to-back games for the first time. The Vikings will have better luck offensively, while Williams has trouble bouncing back from the prior week's embarrassing performance.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 22
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Dec. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET)
The Bears will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak and will be playing with a ton of desperation, but the Lions will have something to prove as well after losing on their home field on Thanksgiving. Dan Campbell will get his revenge, and the Lions will hand the Bears what could be a third straight damaging loss.
Prediction: Lions 31, Bears 21
Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday, Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET)
The Bears will look to break their losing streak on a short week against a tough Seahawks team and Caleb Williams will come through when his team needs him most. It won't be pretty in what will likely be a freezing late-December game between two exhausted teams, but the Bears will come out on top and that's all that matters.
Prediction: Bears 20, Seahawks 14
Week 18: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Jan. 5, TBD)
The Bears will enter their Week 18 matchup against the Packers at 9-7, likely needing a win at Lambeau Field to ensure that they make the playoffs. Unfortunately, Jordan Love and a tough environment prove to be too much for this Bears team. They'll finish with a winning record, but whether they make the playoffs or not is tough to predict.
Prediction: Packers 33, Bears 27
Going 9-8 with several impressive victories and only one real clunker would be a nice rookie season from Caleb Williams. The hope is that Williams finds a way to lead this team to the postseason, but the division is a tough one, and their schedule is also a tough one.