3 Chicago Bears to blame after another embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Chicago Bears lost im embarrassing fashion to the Green Bay Packers. Another year, more wasted potential in the Windy City.
By Mark Powell
New quarterback in Green Bay, same result as Jordan Love took over where Aaron Rodgers left off in his ownership of the Chicago Bears. Green Bay-Chicago is one of the best rivalries in the NFL historically, but as of late it's been a little one sided. Love, to his credit, played quite well in his first official start in the post-Rodgers era.
That shouldn't let the Bears off the hook though. Chicago entered this season with NFC North title hopes. With Rodgers out of the division for good, perhaps this was their season to surprise us all. Yet, Matt Eberflus's group needs to make some major week-over-week improvements if they're to contend for a playoff spot in 2023.
Chicago Bears to blame: Head Coach Matt Eberflus
Chicago made some major changes this offseason, headlined by moves on the offensive side of the ball, such as trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore and selecting Tennessee Vols OT Darnell Moore to protect Justin Fields. Yet, defensively was meant to be an area of strength for this Bears team, especially with Eberflus as a former defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts.
“I would say I feel better about the identity overall, just because we’re in the system one more year, the coaches are more familiar with the players, the players that we have, bringing the new guys on, we’re bringing more experienced players,” Eberflus said this week. “So definitely feel more comfortable with that piece of it.”
Defense is supposed to be the Bears identity, but it was nowhere to be found on Sunday. Love had three touchdowns through the air, and Chicago couldn't get off the field on third down. That understandably was an area of frustration for Bears fans.
Most importantly, though -- this is the Packers. Until further notice, the NFC North goes through Green Bay and Minnesota (sorry, Lions). Games against those foes at home are all-important, and Chicago wasted one.