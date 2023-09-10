3 Chicago Bears to blame after another embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Chicago Bears lost im embarrassing fashion to the Green Bay Packers. Another year, more wasted potential in the Windy City.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears to blame: Wide receiver Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears traded for Chase Claypool at last season's NFL trade deadline, giving up an early second-round pick in the process. Claypool struggled in a new system when he was acquired by Chicago, and couldn't form much of a connection with quarterback Justin Fields.
Ahead of his first full season with the Bears, Claypool has heard all of the preseason hype around his name. Claypool has the frame of a top-tier wide receiver, but thus far in his career he has lacked the tools.
Claypool had plenty to say about his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, prior to Chicago's game against Green Bay.
“I just think that at some point, the perspective on me, at some point, was like, ‘Oh, he’s not a red-zone threat,’ for some reason. Or, ‘He’s not a deep-ball threat,’ for some reason,”Claypool said. “I’m not sure why that happened. I started getting formationed away from those things.”
Claypool was none of those things in Pittsburgh. In fact, he wasn't much of a threat at all. Against the Packers on Sunday, he didn't record a single catch.