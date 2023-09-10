3 Chicago Bears to blame after another embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Chicago Bears lost im embarrassing fashion to the Green Bay Packers. Another year, more wasted potential in the Windy City.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears to blame: QB Justin Fields
The blame starts and ends with quarterback Justin Fields, who is now in his third season out of THE Ohio State University. The Bears traded up for Fields in 2021, and while he's shown some flashes of the athletic brilliance that made Chicago want to select him No. 11 in the first place, his consistency has been lacking.
Fields now falls to 5-21 as a starting QB in the NFL. Wins are not a player stat, of course, but Fields has such an impact on the game at his best, and at some point the Bears need to see his gaudy athletic ability pay off in the win column.
Chicago flirted (per reports) with selecting Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in this year's NFL Draft rather than trading the pick to Carolina. Ryan Poles denied those reports, and said that Fields is still his guy. Still, information like that doesn't leak without a little bit of merit. Even if the Bears were merely doing their due diligence, it's fair to wonder just how patient they'll be with Fields moving forward.
Fields had two critical turnovers against the Packers this week, including a pick-6. He couldn't move the offense up and down the field without hitting snag or two. Fields was loose with the football, which is unforgiveable for any QB, let alone in a rivalry matchup like this one.