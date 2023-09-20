3 Chicago Bears who need to be benched or fired amid Week 2 chaos
The Chicago Bears are a complete mess. Justin Fields called out the coaching staff, and injuries are abound. Yet, some players are more to blame than others.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears who should be benched or fired: Ryan Poles
Ryan Poles is responsible for trading away the No. 1 pick in last year's draft because the Bears supposedly had faith in Justin Fields. As a refresher course, the Panthers used that selection on Bryce Young, but had the choice of Young, CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson, among others. Chicago could have taken any of the three, and should Fields continue to Falter, that is a decision they'll come to regret.
Pole also traded a second-round selection for Chase Claypool, who despite catching a touchdown this past week is just one game removed from a complete and total lack of effort which got him called out in front of the team. The Steelers used that selection on Joey Porter, Jr., but the Bears would've had similar options with what amounted to a late first rounder, essentially.
Poles has made a number of questionable decisions, including hiring Eberflus, and deserves to go down with the ship if this sort of consistent losing continues.