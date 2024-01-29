3 offseason moves the Chicago Bears have to make to take the next step
The Chicago Bears have a chance to actually evolve into the modern NFL, and it starts with three easy steps.
Now that the Chicago Bears have hired both a new offensive and defensive coordinator, it is officially time to get down to business in the offseason.
With the No. 1 overall pick in their arms, the Bears have a multitude of directions that they could go in. Though Justin Fields played well down the stretch of last season, his performance in Green Bay was severely disappointing, and it could very well have been his last in a Bears uniform. Hence the need to move to a new quarterback.
As most experts would say, USC's Caleb Williams is on the market, and if the Bears choose to do so, they can take Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and not have to worry about someone else being given that chance unless the Bears trade back and acquire a massive haul of assets.
Even that could be risky, as Williams may go on to be a superstar while the Bears are back in the doom and gloom, like what happened years ago when they passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for Mitchell Trubisky.
Let's take a look at three moves in the offseason that would allow the Bears to actually be a competent team in the NFC.
3. Trade Justin Fields to the Falcons, draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick
With a new offensive coordinator coming into the fold, the best thing to do is to give him a fresh QB that he can build around for at least two seasons as opposed to someone who is on the last year of a rookie deal and might be dealt sooner than later. Yes, Justin Fields has more experience than Caleb Williams, but at the same time, Williams has more upside coming out and has been compared to a guy called Patrick Mahomes.
Granted, not everyone will be No. 15, mainly because of his talent and having Andy Reid as his coach, but still, having a form of him in some capacity can help. At the same time, the Bears need to build well around him. That means trading Fields to someone like the Falcons for a second-round pick this year and possibly a third/fourth next season to add more draft capital to build around Williams.
It's not the sure option, but in this case, it works better, mainly because the Bears find themselves in a position where competing for a high seed in the NFC isn't exactly out of the realm outside of San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, and Detroit. They can certainly do that if they have the right quarterback in place. Going forward with Williams might be the best bet in the long haul as opposed to short-term thinking, which has been a sad staple for the Bears in recent years.