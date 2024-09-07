Chicago Bears Week 1 predictions: What to expect from the start of the Caleb Williams era
It feels like a lifetime has passed since the last time the Chicago Bears played a meaningful game, but to be fair, a lot has happened in the past eight months. The Bears return much of the team that played so well in the second half of last season, but there are plenty of notable changes that have Bears fans excited.
Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Ryan Bates, Kevin Byard and Jonathan Owens are some of the new faces that have Bears fans thinking playoffs this year, but even these proven veterans can't match the hype surrounding the most anticipated rookie class in franchise history.
Caleb Williams, the number one overall pick of the NFL Draft, has been given the reins as the day-one starter. Rome Odunze, a fellow top-10 pick, should contribute as one of Williams' top targets immediately while getting the chance to learn from Allen and incumbent top receiver DJ Moore. Even the Bears' later picks are part of the hype train, as fifth-round edge rusher Austin Booker looked like a steal in the preseason, and rookie punter Tory Taylor seems set to drastically upgrade Chicago's special teams.
Bears fans have had Hard Knocks to help pass the time until the regular season, but the time for stress-free viewership is over. It's about to get real, and if the Bears want to prove that they're deserving of all the attention they've received, now is the time.
The Tennessee Titans are coming to Soldier Field with designs of their own for a hot start. Which team has the upper hand, and who will start the season 1-0?
Prediction No. 1: The Bears defense will force multiple Titans turnovers
The Bears boasted the top rushing defense in the NFL a season ago, and there's little reason to expect a regression this year. Montez Sweat is back to anchor the defensive line, and in T.J. Edwards, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, the Bears have willing tacklers at every level of the defense.
Fans who tuned in to the opening game between the Chiefs and Ravens will have noticed that Derrick Henry is now with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Without King Henry taking 20+ touches per game, new Titans head coach Brian Callahan will divvy up the backfield responsibilities between Tyjae Spears and former Cowboy Tony Pollard. Both have the potential to be quality playmakers, but even combined, they're no Derrick Henry. Advantage Bears.
Matt Eberflus' ability to limit the running game will make the Titans one-dimensional, and asking second-year quarterback Will Levis, who had an up-and-down rookie season after taking over for the since-departed Ryan Tannehill, to light up a good defense on the road is a tall order. Levis does have a dynamic new toy to throw to in Calvin Ridley, but there are few weapons outside of the former Jaguar that should scare the Chicago secondary. DeAndre Hopkins may not even play, but even if he does, he'll likely be limited by a knee injury that he suffered in late July.
The Bears tied for the league lead in interceptions last season. With top corner Jaylon Johnson agreeing to an extension this offseason, plus young cover men Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith now with another year of experience under their belts, look for the Chicago secondary to take the ball away at least twice. Byard, the team's new starting free safety, played for seven years and change with the Titans, and even though he was traded to the Eagles after six games last season, the time he spent going against Levis in practice should prove invaluable. Let's go out on a limb and say that he gets one pick and Stevenson gets the other.
Prediction No. 2: Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron plays it safe in Caleb Williams' debut
Everyone is waiting to see what Caleb Williams can do, but don't expect the Bears to unleash their rookie prodigy just yet. Chicago is better than Tennessee on paper, and if, as predicted, they can create takeaways on defense, then Williams won't need to light it up to get the win.
Williams, who just had his college number retired by USC, will get the chance to make plays, especially in the play-action game, but the focus in this one will be running the ball and moving the chains. The defensive-minded Mike Vrabel is out as head coach, which surely means a step back for what was already just a league-average Titans run defense. That means a heavy dose of D'Andre Swift in his Bears debut, plus another 8-10 carries for Khalil Herbert, with Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright paving the way.
The Bears will control possession and the clock, and for the hot take artists that only look at stats, this will cause much hand-wringing on Monday morning when they see Caleb's pedestrian line of 16-23 for 215 yards and a touchdown. Bears fans will know better, though, as seeing their rookie play within the offense and protect the ball will be more than enough to keep the positive vibes rolling into Week 2.
Prediction No. 3: The Bears win comfortably by a score of 27-13
As the Packers await word on the seriousness of Jordan Love's injury, it's very possible that a path has opened up for the Bears to be the clear number two team in the NFC North. A stress-free win in the opener will only further solidify that.
The Soldier Field crowd will be frothing at the mouth after such an eventful offseason, and with a roster that's more talented on both sides of the ball, the Bears will make sure that this one is never really in doubt. The Bears will run for over 150 yards as a team, Cairo Santos will knock in a couple of field goals, and Will Levis will never get comfortable against Matt Eberflus' opportunistic defense. Good teams take care of business at home, and the Bears will show that all of the offseason hype was justified before a much sterner test in Houston in Week 2.