Chicago Bulls: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
Michael Jordan helped make the Chicago Bulls one of the most notable franchises in NBA history and he had plenty of signature moments in the team's Christmas Day matchups.
By Ian Levy
1. Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, 1990
There was some extra juice in this one for Jordan and his teammates. The Pistons had knocked the Bulls out in the Eastern Conference semifinals the two previous seasons and had battered Chicago 105-84 just six days before this Christmas Day matchup.
The result was a 98-86 win for the Bulls, which saw Jordan go off for 37 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, thoroughly dominating the Pistons. Pippen added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals and both were relentless in making things difficult for Joe Dumars and Isaiah Thomas.
This win may have been the turning point for Jordan and the Bulls. They went 43-12 (a 64-win pace) over the rest of the season, beating the Pistons two more times in three matchups. In the playoffs, they finally made it past the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. What followed was their first title and then five more in seven years.
Overcoming the Pistons is an essential part of the Jordan mythology and this Christmas Day win may have set the stage.