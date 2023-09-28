3 Chicago Cubs to blame for putting season in jeopardy in Atlanta
The Chicago Cubs are on the verge of missing the postseason after another blown game.
No. 3 Chicago Cubs player to blame for loss to Braves: David Ross
Okay, not a player — but every bit as essential, if not more so, to the Cubs' success. David Ross has done a tremendous job leading Chicago out of an early-season hole and into postseason contention, but he has to take a decent chunk of the blame for the Cubs' untimely slide.
He completely botched the bullpen in this game (more on that in a second), allowing the Braves to storm from behind in the ninth and 10th innings. Atlanta has the best collection of hitters in the MLB, but all the same, Ross' inability to pick the right matchups on the mound has to earn him low marks for this game.
If the Cubs end up slipping out of the postseason, Ross will be the first person who has to answer the question of why.
No. 2 Chicago Cubs player to blame for loss to Braves: Nico Hoerner
Nico Hoerner has been solid in his fifth season with the Cubs, reliable at the plate (.285/.350/.387) and reasonably competent opposite Dansby Swanson at second base. That said, he deserves blame for this loss. He's 1-for-9 in his last two games, including a costly 0-for-5 nothingburger in the two-hole Wednesday night.
He also made a throwing error in the seventh inning, botching a potential double play and allowing a Braves run to cross home (a run that, ultimately, proved to be quite important).
It was Hoerner's ninth error of the season. It's one thing to have a cold night at the plate, but fielding errors at this point in the season can mean the difference between competing for a World Series and watching with a pumpkin-spiced latte from the comfort of home.