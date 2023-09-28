3 Chicago Cubs to blame for putting season in jeopardy in Atlanta
The Chicago Cubs are on the verge of missing the postseason after another blown game.
No. 3 Chicago Cubs player to blame for loss to Braves: Mark Leiter Jr.
We can blame the entire bullpen, really. And David Ross for his decision-making on that front. If we're going to single out one player in particular, however, it has to be Mark Leiter Jr. He gave up the game-tying bomb to Marcell Ozuna in the ninth, which set the stage for the 10th inning heartbreak to come.
It's as simple as that.
We could also point the finger at Daniel Palencia for giving up the final hit to Albies (and accruing his third loss of the season), but he wouldn't be in that position if Leiter had taken care of business the inning beforehand. It's a chicken-egg debate, but in this case it's exceedingly apparent which came first.