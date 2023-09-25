First pitch: 3 things I heard in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse this weekend
The Chicago Cubs seemed to have found their winning ways once again over the weekend, and here's what I heard about that at Wrigley Field.
By Kevin Henry
Chicago Cubs: Patrick Wisdom contributing when he can
Much like he did when he first arrived with the Cubs in 2021, Wisdom is serving in a variety of roles for Ross, mostly coming off the bench and being a role player. The change hasn't impacted Wisdom's work habits (for which he gets praise from not only teammates but Ross as well) or his numbers as Wisdom now has three consecutive seasons with 20 or more home runs.
Wisdom had only four at-bats in the previous five games of the homestand before getting the start at third base on Sunday. He rewarded Ross for that choice, hitting a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Cubs the lead they would never relinquish.
"I just had to go all in," Wisdom said of his current role with the team. "I couldn't be questioning it. I just had to accept it and keep going. I had to trust in my abilities that when my name is called, I'm ready."
Wisdom was certainly ready on Sunday when the Cubs needed him to come through with one out in the sixth inning.