Chicago Cubs: David Ross drops a big surprise after Friday win over Colorado Rockies
The Chicago Cubs are fighting for their postseason lives and it appears they will get some help on the mound on Saturday from a Marcus Stroman return.
By Kevin Henry
CHICAGO — It appears the Chicago Cubs are doing everything they can to make sure the 2023 regular season isn't the end of their season.
Shortly before concluding his remarks to the press after the Cubs registered a 6-0 win on Friday afternoon over the Colorado Rockies, manager David Ross announced that Marcus Stroman would get the start on Saturday in the second game of the three-game set.
Stroman has not made a start for the Cubs since July 31. On August 1, he was placed on the injured list with right hip inflammation. Activated on September 15, Stroman has made two appearances out of the bullpen while battling fractured cartilage between the ninth and 10th ribs on his right side. He has admitted he is not at 100 percent but will draw a start as the Cubs look to snap back from what has been a disappointing month so far.
Chicago Cubs to start Marcus Stroman against Colorado Rockies on Saturday
Jameson Taillon, who pitched 6.0 shutout innings on Friday to key the Chicago win, voiced his support for Stroman's return after the game.
"I thought he looked sharp coming out of the 'pen," Taillon said of Stroman, who has allowed two hits and one run over his 3.0 relief innings covering two games. "We can't forget he was one of the best starters in baseball for the first three months, so any version we get back of him is going to be great."
Stroman was 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA in five June starts covering 29.0 innings, but those numbers ballooned in July to a 9.11 ERA in six starts before the injury sidelined him. Now the 32-year-old right-hander will be back in the rotation at a key point of the Cubs season, hoping to recapture some of his early-season magic.