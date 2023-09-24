After sweep, Chicago Cubs 'in really good spot' heading into critical Braves series
In their final regular-season home game of 2023, the Chicago Cubs used pitching and power to earn a win and sweep over the Colorado Rockies.
By Kevin Henry
CHICAGO — It wasn't the best start for Jordan Wicks during his September surge as a member of the Chicago Cubs rotation. However, timely hitting and a lockdown performance by the bullpen was enough to make sure the Cubs headed out of Chicago and into a pivotal week with a sweep.
Wicks scattered four hits over 6.0 innings, but allowed a pair of home runs that helped the Colorado Rockies take a 3-1 lead during his time on the mound. However, the opportunistic Cubs used their own power to grab the win, with a two-run homer from Patrick Wisdom providing the winning margin in a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon in Chicago's last home game of the regular season.
Cubs playoff odds: Chicago controls its own destiny
With the win, Chicago (82-74) held on to the third and final NL Wild Card spot heading into a six-game road trip to Atlanta and Milwaukee that will determine their postseason fate.
"We're in a position where we're able to take care of own business," said Wicks, who will likely draw another start next weekend in Milwaukee. "I think we're in a really good spot, and that's how we look at it as a team. We're going to continue focusing on us and take care of our own business."
That's easier to do with momentum on their side, and that's what the Cubs grabbed against the Rockies, who suffered their 99th loss of the season on Sunday, marking the most losses in a single season in franchise history.
"Nice to go out on a high note and give these fans something to cheer about and get off to the road trip and keep this momentum going," Cubs manager David Ross said.
Wisdom's two-run blast in the sixth inning was his second go-ahead homer of the season, joining one he hit on April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since September 11, Wisdom is batting .357 while filling in when needed in the Cubs lineup.
"I just trust in my abilities and know that, when my name is called, I'm ready," said Wisdom, who has 22 homers on the season, tied for the third-most on the Cubs. "I think we really like our position and where we're at right now. We're all pulling for one another, which is really fun to be a part of."
For the Cubs, it's also fun to be a part of a postseason chase, which will continue in a big way in Atlanta on Tuesday when Chicago opens a three-game series (and potential postseason preview) against the Braves.