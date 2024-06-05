Chicago Red Stars vs. Bay FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Women's football at Wrigley Field? Sign us up. This weekend, it's finally happening. The sixth-place Chicago Red Stars are set to host a struggling Bay FC in the club’s historic ‘Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field’ contest on Saturday evening.
In the most recent episode of "The Women's Game" with Sam Mewis on the Men in Blazers Media Network, Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher spoke about the game being at Wrigley.
"We're excited, I think it's going to be an incredible atmosphere. I think the goal for the team is to have a sell-out," Naeher said. "This is a unique opportunity for us as a team ... we would love a soccer-specific stadium for women in Chicago ... it's going to be a unique experience for sure."
Bay and Chicago had three and four players respectively out on international duty over the last week or so during this break, but according to both clubs' releases prior to the pause, each one of them will be back in time.
Lorne Donaldson and the Red Stars have dropped three of their last five games, including the most recent two: away at NJ/NY Gotham FC and home against Racing Louisville FC. Both defeats were by one-goal margins. The only sides Chicago has managed to secure all three points against since the calendar moved past April were the two newcomers into the NWSL.
In her comeback season following a brutal injury with the USWNT, Mallory Swanson has been the catalyst to success for the Red Stars' attacking unit. Her five goal contributions, 13 shots on target, and 16 successful take-on attempts are all good for club highs. She was particularly exceptional in these recent June USWNT friendlies, acting as Emma Hayes said, "a connector", playing a part in three out of the four total goals against the Korea Republic last Saturday in her home state of Colorado.
Bay FC, similarly was not in the most prolific of forms leading up to the hiatus. After winning two of its first four as a franchise, the Northern California outfit has dropped six of its last seven, conceding 16 in the process. In total, Albertin Montoya's crew has allowed multiple goals in eight of its first 11 matches.
If the club isn't from the West Coast, Bay just hasn't been able to earn a result. We thought Montoya's team turned a corner against San Diego, but some defensive errors at home vs. Gotham brought it back into the losing column. Offensively, Bay FC has tallied 15 goals, the same amount as Chicago with 12 different players contributing in at least one.
Amid all the global talent, ex-North Carolina attacker Tess Boade has been one of Bay's most consistent threats in the final third this season, leading the team in both key passes and shot-creating actions.
Predicted starting XIs for Red Stars vs. Bay FC
Chicago Red Stars (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Wood
Defenders: Maximiliane Rall, Tatumn Milazzo, Samantha Staab, Natalia Kuikka
Midfielders: Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro, Ally Schlegel, Shea Groom, Mallory Swanson
Forward: Penelope Hocking
Bay FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Katelyn Rowland
Defenders: Kayla Sharples, Emily Menges, Alyssa Malonson, Caprice Dydasco
Midfielders: Dorian Bailey, Tess Boade, Racheal Kundananji, Deyna Castellanos, Kiki Pickett
Forward: Asisat Oshoala
How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs. Bay FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 8
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Chicago Red Stars 2-1 Bay FC