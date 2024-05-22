Chicago Sky get the best possible injury update on Kamilla Cardoso
By Lior Lampert
Chicago Sky fans have been eagerly awaiting to see 2024 No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her highly anticipated WNBA regular-season debut. However, she suffered a shoulder injury in the team's first preseason game on May 3 against the Minnesota Lynx, delaying the beginning of her pro career.
Cardoso was initially diagnosed with a four-to-six-week timetable to return, putting her on track to suit up on or around June 17. However, the latest update suggests she is ahead of schedule, which should excite the Sky faithful.
During an Instagram livestream this past Tuesday, Cardoso revealed that she anticipates being available when the Sky plays against fellow rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 1.
Cardoso practiced with the team on Tuesday (albeit in limited fashion), per Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who voiced her eagerness to welcome the rookie into the lineup.
"Super excited for her [Cardoso] to be out in practice today [Tuesday]," Weatherspoon said.
There is plenty to look forward to about Cardoso's imminent return if you're Weatherspoon and the Sky. She fully displayed her talents during an impressive collegiate career that ended with a strong 2024 NCAA Tournament run. The 6-foot-7 Brazilian led the South Carolina Gamecocks to their second national championship in three years, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest across 33 games.
A proven winner and remarkable rim protector, Cardoso will only bolster a Chicago interior defensive unit that ranks third in the WNBA in blocks per game (8.0) thus far. She is one of the tallest players in the league and knows how to use her length to her advantage.
2017 All-Star Elizabeth Williams has assumed the starting center position for the Sky sans Cardoso, filling in admirably. The former has averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor. Weatherspoon must decide whether to change the starting five in the coming days. But having two talented players to choose from is a good problem for a coach.