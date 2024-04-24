Chicago Sky: Full WNBA preseason schedule and how to watch
The Chicago Sky have turned over nearly the entire roster in just three seasons. But a new head coach and a trio of high-profile rookies make them a must watch.
By Ian Levy
The last few seasons have been a period of remarkable change for the Chicago Sky. Candace Parker is gone, as are franchise legends Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. Just two players are left from their 2021 championship roster — Dana Evans, a rookie who played less than 10 minutes a game that season and Diamond DeShields, who is back with the Sky after playing last season with the Phoenix Mercury. Teresa Weatherspoon is an WNBA legend but she's also taking over as a first-time head coach, the franchise's third in the past 12 months.
But while this team has been dramatically remade in a relatively short time, optimism abounds with the additions of rookies Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and Brynna Maxwell.
Cardoso and Reese were two of the biggest stars in college basketball last season and bring a built-in rivalry with the Indiana Fever and their newest centerpiece, Caitlin Clark. Together, they have the potential to create an extremely imposing frontline that can smother opponents in the paint, create turnovers and dominate on the glass. Maxwell is less well known and will have to battle more experienced veterans to make the roster, but she's an elite outside shooter, hitting 45.8 percent of her 3-pointers on nearly six attempts per game over the past two seasons at Gonzaga.
The Sky also brought in some serious talent through trades and free-agent signings, including DeShields, former Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere, defensive stalwart Brianna Turner, Marina Mabrey, Isabelle Harrison and Chennedy Carter.
This is a team in transition but they're building something intriguing in Chicago and their upcoming preseason slate is our first chance to see it in action.
Chicago Sky preseason schedule
- at Minnesota Lynx — May 3, 8:00 p.m. ET — Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- vs New York Liberty — May 7, 8:00 p.m. ET — Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
As of right now, it does not appear that either of these games will be televised, either on League Pass or local channels. That means buying a ticket in Minneapolis or Chicago might be your only chance to see these preseason games. Both games will also be available on WNBA League Pass,
The Sky will start their regular season Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the road against the Dallas Wings. Fans everywhere will be able to watch that game on WNBA League Pass, which is an incredible value at $34.99 for the entire season. If you're someone who doesn't like long-term commitments you can also purchase individual games on League Pass for $2.99.
The Sky begin their season with three straight road games and don't play their home opener until Saturday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. That game is against the Connecticut Sun and will be on CBS Sports.