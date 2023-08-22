Could the Chicago White Sox move? Everything to know
Where might the White Sox end up once their lease expires?
By Drew Koch
Will the South Siders become the Suburbans? We won’t know for quite some time, but there are whispers of possible relocation efforts on the part of the Chicago White Sox ownership.
According to Crain’s Chicago Business, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team once their lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires in six years.
The White Sox have called their South Side stadium home since 1991 when it first opened as Comiskey Park. The team had previously played at the original Comiskey Park since 1910.
Times are a changing. The Chicago Bears appear ready to move out of the city of Chicago, and the Chicago White Sox may not be far behind. Will the White Sox look to leave the city for the suburbs or move out of the state of Illinois all together?
There are rumors swirling that perhaps the White Sox could relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, though that seems unlikely. Nashville has been linked to a possible expansion franchise for quite awhile, and recent rumors have even connected the Milwaukee Brewers to the Music City.
While White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf has been a focal point of the ire of the team's fanbase over his club's recent failures, he may not be part of the problem for much longer. The report suggests that Reinsdorf may consider selling his majority stake in the team before a potential relocation even comes about.
At the moment, it seems as though most of the conversation centers around the six years remaining on the team's lease. Guaranteed Rate Field is actually owned by the state of Illinois through the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority (ISFA), so that's where the discussions will inevitably have to begin.
Being that the Chicago White Sox are such an iconic franchise within Major League Baseball, i's hard to see them relocate outside the Chicago area. But this will definitely be a story worth keeping an eye on.