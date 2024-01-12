Chiefs 2024 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents
By the standards of Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, it was ultimately a disappointing 2023 regular season for Patrick Mahomes and Co. The offense struggled to find its footing over the course of 18 weeks, even if they grew exponentially in popularity with the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance hitting the mainstream. But even with the letdown season, the Chiefs still made the NFL Playoffs.
Not only did the Chiefs just make the playoffs, they rolled to win the AFC West pretty handily. Steve Spagnuolo's defense was huge in the team's success with the offense struggling a bit, but Reid will be looking to get all sides of the ball clicking as they hope to repeat at Super Bowl champions.
So what does the Chiefs playoff scheduled look like for 2024? Let's take a look at everything you need to know.
How to watch Chiefs playoff games in 2024: TV Channel, streaming info
The Chiefs playoff games will start being streamed on Peacock for Super Wild Card Weekend for their game on Saturday, Jan. 13. Fans will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch the first game of the playoffs.
Every round after that will have games broadcast on either FOX or CBS. Fans can stream those games on either channel's app when you log in with a cable or satellite subscription. There is also the option to sign up for FuboTV to stream NFL Playoffs action for Kansas City as well.
What seed are the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs?
The Chiefs are the No. 3 seed in the AFC for these NFL Playoffs, meaning they'll have home-field advantage for at least the Wild Card Round of the postseason. Kansas City entered Week 18 of the regular season locked into that spot for the playoffs as well, which led to Reid resting his starters. They still went on to beat the Chargers with a variety of backups in the fold, though.
Kansas City Chiefs playoff dates, times, opponents
- Wild Card Round - Saturday, Jan. 13: Dolphins at Chiefs, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)
- Divisional Round - Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21: vs. TBD
- AFC Championship - Sunday, Jan. 28: vs. TBD
- Super BowL 58 - Sunday, Feb. 11: vs. TBD
The Chiefs will open up the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13 in the Wild Card Round against the Miami Dolphins. As the No. 3 seed and AFC West winners, Kansas City will get to play the game at Arrowhead Stadium in extremely cold conditions. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
If Mahomes and Co. pick up the win at home over Miami, the Chiefs will advance to the Divisional Round on either Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21. We won't know who Kansas City will be playing until after Wild Card Weekend, but we know that, as the No. 3 seed, there is no chance that they'll play the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.
The AFC Championship Game, should Kansas City keep winning, will be on Sunday, Jan. 28 and broadcast on CBS. Two weeks later on Sunday, Feb. 11, the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be played and broadcast on CBS this year.