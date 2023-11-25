5 free agents Chiefs could still sign to improve receiving corps
Patrick Mahomes needs some more help, so here are a few wide receivers the Chiefs could sign in free agency right now.
With a 7-3 record, the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the clear-cut best team in the AFC. The defending Super Bowl champions are still the favorites to make it back to the big game in 2024 because of their experience, consistency, and franchise quarterback. However, the Miami Dolphins are 8-3 and there are two other 7-3 teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs are very much not in the clear.
Kansas City has a great defense, and Patrick Mahomes is still one of the major MVP candidates in the NFL. The problem is that Mahomes has too much on his shoulders, as he is carrying an offense that, for maybe the first time in his career in Kansas City, lacks top talent at the skill positions. Many of the players around him, especially the wide receivers, aren't doing enough to help him.
The good news is that there are a number of experienced free agent wide receivers the Chiefs can sign to give the NFL's best quarterback a bit of a boost. Here are five options they could consider.
5. Jarvis Landry
While Jarvis Landry isn't the most exciting option and drew the ire of Cleveland Browns fans, their criticisms were more about the bloated salary their incompetent front office signed him to, in addition to the rather bland role he played in the offense. But when you look at how many plays the Chiefs leave on the field with bad drops, amateur routes, and basic communication errors, a stabilizing veteran presence in the slot like Landry to open things up for other players isn't a bad idea at all.
This time around, Landry would be cheap. He isn't going to command a grossly inflated salary like he did in Cleveland Landry can come in, move the chains, and, most of all, hold onto the football. The Chiefs honestly need two guys to help their wide receiver corps, so they could sign Landry to go with the young, great athletes they already have, or pair him with a receiver who has a little more juice. At this juncture, though, the Chiefs aren't going to find explosive, sure-fire playmaking studs in free agency.