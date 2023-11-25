5 free agents Chiefs could still sign to improve receiving corps
Patrick Mahomes needs some more help, so here are a few wide receivers the Chiefs could sign in free agency right now.
2. Marvin Jones Jr.
For his entire career, Marvin Jones has been underrated. Even when he started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, he was overlooked. Jones was one of the most efficient receivers in the league, but he was always going to be overshadowed by Cincy's superstar AJ Green. Funnily enough, though, he would even get overshadowed by Giovani Bernard, Tyler Eifert, and Mohamed Sanu, probably because those guys were having hot streaks in fantasy.
The Detroit Lions noticed how good Jones was, and he flourished in the Motor City. After a couple of decent seasons in Jacksonville, Jones returned to Detroit in 2023 but had to leave the team last month because of family issues.
Hopefully, Jones and his family are doing okay, and you'd think that he would return to the Lions if everything improves at home and he's ready for football. They love him in Detroit, and he loves the organization. However, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. If Jones wants to return this season but the Lions don't see it as a good fit, maybe he'll want to hook up with Mahomes and the Chiefs for a Super Bowl run. He may be 33, but he's still a quality wide receiver.
1. Kenny Golladay
A more exciting option could be one of Marvin Jones' former teammates in Detroit, Kenny Golladay. The 30-year-old cleared 1,000 receiving yards in his second and third seasons, becoming one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL. His big-play ability always stood out in a great partnership with Jones, as Golladay led the league in receiving touchdowns with 11 in his lone Pro Bowl season of 2019.
After a trade to the New York Giants, Golladay's star faded, though it's hard to judge him too harshly because of the dysfunction that continues to reign in the Big Apple. Golladay is another guy who could have a late-career renaissance in the right situation. There's no better quarterback to work with than Patrick Mahomes. Golladay has the contest-catch ability and playmaking to offer something different to the Chiefs offense out wide.