Andy Reid doubles down on unfair treatment of Chiefs star Jawaan Taylor
Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor has been getting flagged excessively, and Andy Reid is back for another time to defend his player for something he sees throughout the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has seen enough penalties on Jawaan Taylor. But rather than criticizing his player, he's taking aim at NFL officiating for flagging the "illegal formation" penalties levied against Taylor. And really, his reasoning makes sense.
This offseason, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs, including $60 million in guarantees. In 66 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was flagged for zero illegal formation penalties. However, since joining the Chiefs, there have been three illegal formation penalties called on him in as many games, with some fans calling for even more.
Reid is getting tired of it, and so is Taylor, as it’s now starting to cost them points. While blowing out the Bears in Week 3, a Chiefs touchdown was nullified by an illegal formation penalty on the Chiefs offensive tackle. After the game, the head coach addressed the issue directly.
Chiefs: Andy Reid doubles down defending Jawaan Taylor from refs
"I thought we were being picked on a little today… I thought it was too much," Reid said after the game, per AtoZSports' Charlie Goldman.
A day later, and Reid isn't backing down -- instead, he's doubling down.
"I'd double down even more on what I said yesterday, They've got an eye on him, and they better keep an eye on everyone else, too. It's to the point of being ridiculous."
Chiefs fans are criticizing the refs even further in this instance after the Bears game. While Taylor was being flagged again for this penalty, Bears edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue appeared to purposely roll on Patrick Mahomes' ankle, something that could've caused a long-term injury. No flag was thrown.
Jason Anderson, host of The Zone, pointed out recently on Twitter how absurd the flags on Taylor have been. There have been 10 illegal formation penalties called this season, four on offensive tackles. Three of those flags have been assessed to Taylor.
This will be a major story worth watching for the Chiefs' remaining 14 games, but we know which side of any argument that Reid will fall on.