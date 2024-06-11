Andy Reid played the biggest role in bringing a key Chiefs weapon back home
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs looked far from Super Bowl contenders at the end of last regular season, most of which can be attributed to the offense, particularly at wide receiver. But when it was officially playoffs time, the Chiefs played as though it was a completely new season and emerged as the winners of Super Bowl 58 in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers. This offseason, as the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row, they brought in new wide receivers like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy.
Even with those two additions, the Chiefs decided to bring back a wide receiver who played a role in their Super Bowl 58 win. That was Mecole Hardman, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.125 million contract.
So, what was the reason why Hardman decided to rejoin the Chiefs for another season? Was it to pick up yet another Super Bowl ring? Well, Hardman said that the main reason why he chose to return was to play for head coach Andy Reid.
“I think he’s got a great idea of how to put me on the field and get me some targets or opportunities,” Hardman said, h/t Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “And I ain’t got to relearn nothing (with the playbook). I know everything already. So it’s more comfortable.”
Mecole Hardman says Andy Reid was major factor in re-signing with Chiefs
Hardman likes Reid's offense and feels it gets the most out of his talents. Plus, there's the added caveat that Hardman doesn't need to learn a new playbook, as he already has familiarity with Reid's.
Last year, Hardman departed the Chiefs for free agency and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the New York Jets. It seemed like a solid fit for Hardman, as he would get to catch passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and split targets with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Instead, Hardman was rarely used in New York's offense, which had to pivot to Zach Wilson after Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season. Midway through the season, the Jets traded Hardman back to the Chiefs along with a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
In six regular-season games with the Chiefs last season, Hardman caught 14-of-21 targets for 118 yards. In the playoffs, Hardman caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Three of those catches and 57 of those yards came in Super Bowl 58.
Now, Hardman will get a chance to have a full season back with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see where Hardman slots on the depth chart with Brown, Worthy, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. Not to mention, the potential suspension of Rashee Rice looms as well.
After testing the open market, Hardman felt it was best to return to Kansas City for another season.