Grading a Chiefs-Bears trade that would get Travis Kelce's replacement in KC
The Kansas City Chiefs have a unique opportunity to replace Travis Kelce with a college superstar.
By John Buhler
The Kansas City Chiefs may be the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but they have to get better in the receiving corps if they want to pull off an unprecedented three-peat. While most people expect for the Chiefs to use their No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a wide receiver, there is another unique opportunity out there for them, if they are bold enough. It also involves Travis Kelce...
Well, not directly. See, the Chiefs could conceivably trade up to No. 9 in a deal with the Chicago Bears. While this could put them in a position to draft wide receiver Rome Odunze out of Washington, it could also put them one pick ahead of the New York Jets, who may have their eyes on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Two tight end sets are all the rage in football, so why not pair Bowers with Kelce?
Here is what the proposed put out there by Tom Blair on NFL.com between the Bears and the Chiefs.
I did the math, and the Chiefs would be paying a gross premium to move up 23 spots from No. 32 to No. 9. We are talking about a $13.1 million discrepancy in APY in terms of assets exchanged. Blair has the Chiefs paying the Bears a 22-percent premium to move up for Bowers. While Bowers is the best tight end in college football history, I am not sure the Chiefs even need to give up that much for him.
Let's assess if either team should want to make this deal, as well as grade Blair's trade proposal.
Grading Chicago Bears-Kansas City Chiefs trade to go get Brock Bowers
From Kansas City's perspective, their championship window is wide open. It may close in time for a myriad of factors, but adding a player of Bowers' caliber inside the top 10 could change the calculus. He is more than just a tight end coming out of Georgia. Andy Reid can line him up anywhere and he will make plays. This reliable pass catcher can be what helps Mahomes approach Tom Brady territory.
From the Bears' perspective, this is quite the haul to move back 23 spots. While next year's first doesn't do much for me since it will be in the early 30s or very late 20s, I could work with the three picks coming Chicago's way in this deal. It would afford Ryan Poles ample opportunity to orchestrate another trade to move up from No. 32 to get Caleb Williams the wide receiver he deserves this draft.
Overall, while I do like the idea of Blair's trade proposal, it is far too risky for the Chiefs, and I am not sure Chicago will want to move down 23 spots. Yes, Chicago will be getting quite the haul, but Williams needs someone to throw the ball to. The Bears are notorious for their inability to get the most out of their quarterbacks. Bowers to Kansas City would be dynamite, but this is a huge risk.
Despite my inital trepidation about the proposed trade above, I say both teams come out of it alright.
Grade: A-