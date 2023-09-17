Refs force Chiefs to bench Jawaan Taylor after blatant targeting
The Kansas City Chiefs have benched right tackle Jawaan Taylor thanks to a series of penalties called against him against the Jaguars.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have benched Jawaan Taylor, one of their biggest free-agent additions this offseason, after officials called a series of four penalties against him. Taylor was called out on social media for supposedly getting away with false starts against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Officials targeted him agains tthe Jaguars in what was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for the former Jacksonville player.
Instead, Taylor's game back home was a nightmare. Per Matt Verderame, officials called four penalties on Taylor (illegal formation, false start, holding, holding) before the Chiefs briefly removed him from the game. Eventually, Taylor did make his return, but it's fair to wonder if any of this was necessary.
Chiefs: Jawaan Taylor targeted by officiating crew
Rather than punishing the player who found a loophole, perhaps the refs should look internally and hold themselves accountable. Calling numerous penalties on Taylor a week later is an odd approach. As for Taylor, he does not believe he broke any rules whatsoever.
“I’ve been doing it honestly for years,” Taylor said after Week 1. “I think just because it was such a big game on Thursday night and a big stage everybody was watching. It got more buzz than I thought it would.”
Now with the Super Bowl champions, Taylor is receiving more attention, so it makes sense why he was able to get away with a maneuver that seems so blatant to the naked eye while in Jacksonville. Nonetheless, Doug Pederson planted a seed in the head of the officiating crew prior to Sunday's game.
“I’m sure they’ve been notified after that first game on Thursday night,” Pederson stated. “Again, a good player. We know who he is, and he did the same thing here. He has great anticipation with the snap count. I’m optimistic our crowd will be loud, and if they use a silent count, he does a great job of getting off the ball there as well. If they call it, they don’t call it.”
Whatever Pederson said, the officials clearly listened.