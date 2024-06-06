Chiefs cancel practice after player suffers medical emergency: Everything to know
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to continue their regularly scheduled offseason workout program. Unfortunately, one of the players on the team experienced a medical emergency that prompted the team to postpone practice.
First and foremost, the individual is in stable condition. However, recent intel indicates an ambulance took him to a local hospital because of the issue.
While it remains unclear which player suffered the tragic incident and what happened, Chiefs beat writers have helped us piece things together. As things stand, here's everything you need to know about the ongoing and evolving situation.
Chiefs cancel practice after player suffers medical emergency: Everything to know
Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride didn't name-drop anyone but specified that it was a "backup player." Thankfully, team doctors and trainers "responded quickly." Regardless of where this person stands on the depth chart, their safety is the top priority.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Chiefs intend to take the field on Friday. Kansas City is wrapping up its organized team activities (OTAs) -- mandatory minicamp is only days away.
Thursday's session was supposed to be open to the media. Alas, reporters will have to wait another day in the wake of the distressing event.
If/when we obtain more information surrounding the who, what, when, where and why, there will be more updates to follow. Until then, all we can do is stay tuned and wish the unknown player a speedy recovery.
Alternatively, the Chiefs may purposely be ensuring the player remains anonymous out of respect for him and his family. Nonetheless, the circumstances of the matter are frightening.
It has been a hectic offseason for the Chiefs -- to say the least. First, they saw ascending wide receiver Rashee Rice get arrested for his involvement in a multi-car hit-and-run collision. Then, two offensive linemen received charges for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Now, they are tending to a medical episode.