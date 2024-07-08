Carson Wentz shakes off selfish claims with perfect mentality to help Patrick Mahomes
By Lior Lampert
Carson Wentz's NFL journey has been a rollercoaster -- to say the least.
Wentz quickly established himself as a franchise-altering quarterback after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016. He was at the pinnacle of his career early, finishing third on the MVP voting ballot in only his second season as a pro.
Since then, it has been an unfortunate fall from grace for Wentz, who is now the backup signal-caller for the Kansas City Chiefs. A slew of injuries and declining play have derailed his trajectory, resulting in him landing on his fourth team in as many years. More recently, concerns about his character have been raised, which reportedly led to his abrupt departure from the Indianapolis Colts following the 2022 campaign.
Nevertheless, Wentz is doing his best to rectify his perceived image around the league in Kansas City. He is doing his part by being a consummate professional and welcoming his backup role behind Chiefs superstar gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.
Carson Wentz shakes off selfish claims with the perfect mentality to help Patrick Mahomes
ESPN's Adam Teicher recently caught up with Wentz before the Chiefs concluded an offseason practice. During their interaction, the latter discussed his already "great relationship" with Mahomes before discussing his desire to contribute in any way, shape or form.
"I'll find a way to help him whatever way I can, whether that's off the field, on the field, whatever," Wentz said, per Teicher.
The Athletic's Zak Keefer underscored Wentz's dismissal from Indy was because of a "lack of leadership, resistance to hard coaching, and a reckless" play style. With a couple more years of experience, the 31-year-old appears to be transforming and adapting.
Wentz also told Teicher that he has learned a lot from Mahomes from just being with the team for a few months.
"He just processes the game really quickly," Wentz said, h/t ESPN. "He calls protections, he's in and out of the huddle and throwing anticipatory throws, all that stuff, all that stuff you see from afar. But it's just fun to see it and in some respects just see different windows on plays that maybe you didn't see before because he's playing so quickly out there."
After realizing he needs to reinvent his personality, Wentz is going above and beyond to do so. He is trying to be the ultimate understudy to Mahomes in hopes of getting another opportunity to start next year.