Chiefs have a very good, understandable reason to add another offensive weapon
By Kinnu Singh
In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs leaned heavily on their running game to carry them to a Super Bowl championship.
The Chiefs passing attack struggled with mental errors and poor execution from the offensive tackles and wide receivers. As the regular season came to an end, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally acquiesced and allowed the interior of his offensive line to create running lanes for running back Isiah Pacheco.
As the Chiefs gear up for the 2024 season at Western Missouri State University, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was notably absent from training camp practice on Monday. The Chiefs officially listed Edwards-Helaire with an illness designation, but the running back provided some insight into his absence in a social media post.
Edwards-Helaire revealed that he’s been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for the past several years. He mentioned that he has dealt with "flare ups" over the last month and thanked his teammates and the Chiefs staff for helping him "get through some tough times."
Clyde Edwards-Helaire reveals struggles with PTSD
Kansas City retooled their offense this season, but the team will still need a strong presence in the ground game to find success. While Pacheco will continue to lead Kansas City's running back room, Edwards-Helaire is currently slotted to be the second option on their depth chart.
Kansas City could add another running back as Edwards-Helaire deals with his trauma. Having another reliable backup option could alleviate some of the stress and pressure to perform when he's not feeling well.
Edwards-Helaire revealed that he has also struggled with cyclic vomiting syndrome, which can lead to hospitalization due to uncontrollable vomiting, according to Sports Illustrated's Joshua Brisco.
During his media availability, Edwards-Helaire revealed the origins of his battle with PTSD. While he was Louisiana State University, Edwards-Helaire and a teammate were attempting to sell an electronic device when a person attempted to rob them at gunpoint, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Edwards-Helaire shot the alleged attacker in self-defense, reported the shooting, and cooperated with authorities.
"With that happening at such a young age, my first couple years, you just try to block everything out, like, 'At some point, I'm going to get over it,' and you start to realize that just doesn't happen," Edwards-Helaire said. "You get older and you realize, no matter the age, no matter the person, no matter the situation, everyone needs help at some point. And it's just being able to step up and know, this is the help I need, or this is what I need to ask for. ... I'll say now, I'm probably the most level-headed and clear that I've probably been within the last five or six years."
Edwards-Helaire was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started three games for the Chiefs in 2023 and notched 70 attempts for 223 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He added 17 catches for 188 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.