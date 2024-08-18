Chiefs coaching staff again proved they're NFL's best with subtle last-minute adjustment
The Kansas City Chiefs are a well-oiled machine, from the top of the organization down to the very bottom. Each and every affiliated member of the organization understands their job and that's exactly why this team has sustained such success over the last six years. Having a generational signal caller like Patrick Mahomes helps too.
But before there was Mahomes, the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid was making it work without that kind of quarterback play. It's not just Andy Reid either. While Reid is likely the best coach in the entire league, his entire staff has continuously blown the minds of those around the league.
They're the best at developing game plans and making adjustments on the fly. They adapt and overcome to any adversity that comes their way. If a defense takes away Kelce, they adjust. If an offense is run heavy, they adjust. It's truly a masterful example of football IQ and high-level coaching.
Chiefs coaching staff makes mind-boggling in game adjustment
But there are parts of the game that coaching can't control. Injuries are a part of the game that is out of the coaching staff's control. Injuries are a part of the game that can destroy a team and there's really nothing that anybody can do about it.
While injuries to most positions will hurt a team, there have been times when a punter or kicker get hurt and it really haunts a team. Why? Because NFL teams only carry one kicker or punter on their roster. So on the off chance that one of these special teamers gets injured, the team is left without one.
This happened to the Chiefs in the preseason this year. Instead of it being a kicker or punter, it was their long snapper James Winchester during Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs, on the fly, moved their backup tight end to long snapper. The issue? Noah Gray had never snapped in his life.
The Chiefs coaching staff gave him a few pointers on the sideline, and he performed flawlessly in the role, as ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter points out.
Gray was given a role that he had never tried before, and the Chiefs coached him to perfection. There is added pressure when you understand how huge of a disaster it can be if snaps are botched on punts and field goals.
While this likely doesn't have any impact on the team, it's a great showcase of the masterful Chiefs coaching staff. If their long snapper happens to get hurt in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs know who their next guy up is.